Super summer

Edwardsville golfer Ben Tyrrell likes to take the game one step at a time. Stroke by stroke, hole by hole, round by round, never letting his emotions get the best of him while still maintaining a sharp competitive edge.

“What helps me most I think is my competitive nature, and also my attitude,” Tyrrell said. “I’m very level-headed. Getting angry will hurt you more than help.”

This summer his metered, level-headed approach to the game is helping get him national attention.

Tyrrell recently won the Illinois Junior Am qualifier at Weibring Golf Course in Normal, shooting 5-under-66. He went on to finish third at the Illinois State Junior Am at Makray Memorial Country Club in Barrington, shooting 4-over. In that tournament, he was holding on to second until Tyler Isenhart of Geneva eagled on the last hole, bumping Tyrrell down a spot.

This week Tyrrell will compete at the U.S. amateur qualifier at Spencer T. Olin Golf course in Alton for a chance to play at the USGA Amateur tournament at The Riviera Club in California in August.

Last year Tyrrell won the Alton Tee-Off Classic at Spencer T, shooting 66. With that win in mind, he admitted he feels confident about his chances for qualifying.

“I feel pretty good; the last tournament there I shot 66, so I have some pretty good confidence going into that,” he said.

Edwardsville High golf coach Adam Tyler also said he feels confident about Tyrrell’s chances. He claims Tyrrell is one of the best players to come out of Edwardsville in recent memory.

“I have talked to people who have been around the Edwardsville program for 40, 50 years, and these guys are saying that he is the best player that they have seen come through here,” Tyler said. “He’s phenomenal. The way he approaches the game, the mentality that he has, the moment is never going to get too big for him. He works incredibly hard year round; it’s not a seasonal sport for him. He loves the game and that is what drives his success.”

He helped the Tigers to a sixth-place tie at the Class 3A Illinois state tournament in October. Tyrrell was seventh individually at state with a 36-hole total of 149, including an opening-round score of 73, and flirted around with the lead heading into the final nine holes. All in all, he medaled in five state tournaments.

Tyler said in his time at Edwardsville, he has never seen a player quite as dedicated.

“He works so hard at his game to become the best player he can possibly become,” Tyler said. “I think that he’ll tell you that the more he works on his short game the better he becomes, but it’s not just that you have to have a certain mentality and competitiveness that Ben has. He is really kind of unlike any other player I have seen in the eight years that I have been with the Edwardsville team.”

Tyler also said Tyrrell’s confidence helps puts him over the top.

“I think if you were to talk to Ben, his expectations are that he wants to win every tournament that he plays in,” Tyler said. “I think that if he qualifies for the U..S amateur, he is going to expect to go out there and win it. That is kind of what sets him apart from other kids. No tournament is too big, no moment is too big. When he shows up, he is expecting to win.”

Tyrrell’s knack for golf was apparent at a young age when his father, a college-level golfer, put a club in his hand. From there it was obvious that he had a talent for the game. Tyrrell had success competing in a number of par 3 tournaments before he was 10 years old.

“I started playing par 3 tournaments when I was 7 or 8, then I took a little break from it and played some other sports,” Tyrrell said. “Then (I) got back into it around when I got to middle school, and then when I got to high school it was just golf.”

His detour away from golf included several other sports. He particularly excelled at wrestling, but after a few hard knocks he decided to go back to golf.

“I had three concussions from playing football so I had to stop playing that, and wrestling I had been doing since I was in kindergarten all year every year, so I got burned out on that, but I had a pretty good wrestling career too. It was kind of tough to give it up,” Tyrrell said.

By the time he reached high school, it was clear that he had a promising future in golf. As a freshman at EHS he made the varsity squad. His sophomore year he took the next step and was the No. 2 golfer on the team behind Justin Hemmings, a senior who won the state championship. Once Hemmings graduated, Tyrrell took over the No. 1 spot as a junior and he will be in that same position this upcoming year.

Tyler said apart from being a great individual golfer, Tyrrell makes for a great leader and counts on him to help lead Edwardsville to another successful golf season.

“The kids see Ben’s mentality and then feed off of that mentality,” Tyler said. “We get into tournaments from time to time, and Ben will be shooting well for the team, but maybe just shooting average for Ben, and every other kid during the round is asking how is Ben doing. So once he gets going he gets them going.”

No matter what happens the rest of this summer, Tyrrell is also expecting to have another stellar year with the Tigers.

“I’m hoping to beat previous records, hopefully the team can play really well this year and get some hardware at state, and my goal is to win state,” Tyrrell said. “We are going to have a lot of good tournaments. Our schedule is a lot better than it has been in the past, the competition is maybe a little stiffer than we have had, but it should be really fun.”

