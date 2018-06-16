Support for the Simpson Center

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Kathy Claywell talks with 10-year-old Braden Freeman of Godfrey on Tuesday at the Bud Simpson Tennis Center inside Gordon Moore Park. The Alton Parks and Rec Junior Tennis Program returned to Moore Park after upgrades being made to the courts there.

The second annual Raise Your Racquet fundraiser was conducted April 6 at Bluff City Grill in Alton, and it was another success.

The 2017 event raised funds for six of the eight courts to be resurfaced and returned to quality playing conditions at the Raymond “Bud” Simpson Tennis Center inside Gordon Moore Park. This year, the remaining two courts will be finished, along with other much-needed upgrades to the center.

It’s all credit to the hard work of the Simpson Memorial Tennis Program and people like Nancy Simpson, Karen and Laura Moore, who helped with the 2018 Raise Your Racquet event. The Simpson committee includes James Humphrey, Nancy Ryrie, Kristin Bower, Steve Moehn, Susie Lowe, Kathy Claywell, Bill Diddlebock, Gene Ursprung and Marvin Adler.

“We raised $12,000 and the city will match that,” Claywell said. “The remaining two courts (Nos. 3 and 4) will be resurfaced. In addition, we’re going to start working on the stadium court seating, which has to be redone.

“The inside of the clubhouse was repainted by the bucket brigade Marquette students, James Humphrey and myself, so the inside and outside is now completed. New carpet will be installed courtesy of Ed Agles Discounted Carpet. Also, (Alton Public Works Director) Bobby Barnhart had a family-style restroom put in on the backside of the clubhouse and a new water fountain, which we are super-excited about.”

The new carpet is set to be installed next week. Other upgrades will be completed over the summer.

The most rewarding part is seeing events return to the Simpson Tennis Center. The Alton Parks and Recreation junior tennis program is being conducted there, and tournament play will return this summer as well.

“With all of those upgrades, we’ve brought back the Alton Park and Recreation tennis program, which I’m directing this summer,” Claywell said. “Jon (Claywell) is one of the other teachers. Numbers dictate how many teachers we have and our goal was to have some college-level players teach.”

Jon Claywell recently completed his freshman season playing tennis for the Quincy Hawks. He’s been an added bonus, especially according to camper Braden Freeman.

“I enjoy it a lot, especially playing with Jon and Kathy,” said Freeman, a 10-year-old Godfrey resident. “I’ve learned how to hit the ball right, hit right serves and how to do the right backhands and forehands and stuff.”

There are five sessions of camps, which began the week of June 4-7 and end the week of July 9-12. They run Monday through Thursday with three groups, ages 4-7, 8-11, and 12-18.

Kathy Claywell has enjoyed seeing the kids find a passion for tennis. After all, that’s what it’s all about.

“I have a girl that’s five years old (Lilly Creasy) that is out here every day working so hard,” Claywell said. “By far she’s the youngest player I’ve ever worked with. So we’re working with kids anywhere from five years old to high school; it’s been fun.”

Freeman added, “My favorites are hitting the backhands and doing volleys at the net.”

Besides the camps, look for the Alton Open at Moore Park on July 6-8 and the Alton Junior Open there on July 27-29. Humphrey will serve as tournament director for both events.

The 36th annual Bud Simpson Open is June 22-24, but will be conducted at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College and Alton High.

Claywell just appreciates all the support to put Alton back on the tennis map.

“I want to thank the community and all the sponsors and donors who donated money at Raise Your Racquet,” she said. “Many people attended, but some just donated money. We also had a bunch of auction items, which was great.”

Tennis legacy

The Dr. Raymond “Bud” Simpson Tennis Center opened inside Gordon Moore Park in 1991.

It’s named for Dr. Raymond R. “Bud” Simpson, who passed away on June 12, 1982, while playing tennis, the sport he loved.

The Simpson Tennis Center also helps memorialize Dr. Robert Simpson, who passed away on June 6, 2004. He was Bud’s son and The Bud Simpson Open became a respected tournament under Robert’s chairmanship.

Finally, it maintains the memory of Antigone “Andy” Simpson, Bud’s wife and Robert’s mother, who passed away on June 26, 2016 at the age of 92. She remained the first lady of Alton tennis until her passing, continuing the legacy of her husband and son.

