Sweet valentine

× Expand Courtesy of the New England Patriots/David Silverman Edwardsville High grad Vincent Valentine (99) plays during his rookie season in 2016 with the New England Patriots and pressures Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Valentine won a Super Bowl ring with the Pats in February 2017.

Vincent Valentine’s first season with the New England Patriots last year was a memorable one.

The Edwardsville graduate got to be part of a Super Bowl champion after the Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl LI at Houston.

New England, which was making its ninth Super Bowl appearance, trailed 28-3 in the third quarter before coming back to win the contest. The 25-point comeback is the largest in Super Bowl history.

“It’s a feeling you can’t explain,” Valentine said. “I’ve been watching Super Bowls my whole life. To be a part of one, I’m just blessed to be in that position. It’s exciting and I appreciate it every day.”

On Dec. 15, Valentine got a chance to show his Super Bowl ring to several people during his inaugural toy drive at Children Home + Aid in Granite City.

“People always ask me, ‘Where’s the ring? Where’s the ring?’” Valentine said. “So I figure that I might as well bring it out for one day so people can see it.”

Valentine had never worn his ring until the toy drive.

“I had it boxed up,” he said. “Every time I look at it, I think about how magical that season was. The past is the past and it’s a new year now, but it’s something I’ll never forget.”

Valentine was put on the injured reserve list in late September after suffering a knee injury, forcing the Patriots to promote Geneo Grissom from their practice squad. Valentine has yet to play a game for the Foxboro, Mass.-based NFL franchise this year.

Despite Valentine’s absence, the Patriots are enjoying another strong season. They have won 13 games, clinched a playoff berth and won the AFC East Division title. They are the No. 1 seed in the AFC entering the postseason, securing home field advantage through the playoffs.

Valentine has visited the Metro East twice in ‘17. He made an appearance at a football camp at EHS in July.

Valentine said he was happy to come back to the area for his toy drive.

“That’s what makes it so special because I’m able to give back to the community that made me who I am, so I’m doing the first one here and hopefully we’ll get more going in the Boston area or even more back here, not just toy events, but any other type of events,” Valentine said. “It’s an exciting moment for me and the first of many.”

For three hours, Valentine gave autographs for anyone who brought in a toy or monetary donation.

“I appreciate the people who were able to give out of their own giving spirit and spread love and care for the less fortunate, so that’s all that matters for me is kids getting a happy holiday and enjoying the toys that they’re going to get,” Valentine said. “So it’s definitely a humbling experience.”

Valentine grew up in Madison but played high school football at Edwardsville. During his senior year, he was a first-team Class 7A all-state performer by the Illinois High School Coaches Association, earned first-team all-Southwestern Conference honors for the second straight year and helped the Tigers qualify for the state playoffs.

Valentine finished with 97 tackles during his career with the Tigers. He graduated from EHS in 2012.

After playing at the University of Nebraska for three years, Valentine declared himself eligible for the NFL Draft. He was the 96th overall pick by the Patriots in the third round.

In his first season at New England, Valentine played 13 regular season games with starts in the final two and tallied 19 tackles and one sack. He appeared in all three playoff games — including the Super Bowl — and recorded two tackles.

Valentine said he’s thrilled to be part of a franchise that has won five Super Bowl titles. The Patriots, founded in 1960, won their first professional title after beating the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

“New England is great,” Valentine said. “It’s a great opportunity to be with such a storied program. It’s a different culture in the Northeast area, but I’m enjoying it and I’m making the best out of it.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter