Swimmers set for sectionals

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville’s McLain Oertle competes in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Southern Illinois Swim Championships on Feb. 8.

Brian Baggette and Tyler Morris have finalized their college plans.

Next year, the Edwardsville seniors will be members of the McKendree University swimming and diving team, which is in its first year of competition this winter. Baggette and Morris signed Feb. 8 to compete with the NCAA Division II school in Lebanon.

“I think they have a great program,” Baggette said. “They have a great coaching staff and a great team and I’m looking forward to the next four years.”

But first, Baggette and Morris are focusing on helping the Tiger swimmers turn in a strong postseason. Edwardsville will compete in the Springfield Sectional at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Eisenhower Pool.

Last year, the Tigers finished second to Springfield in the Edwardsville Sectional. Baggette was EHS’ lone state qualifier after placing first in the 500-yard freestyle.

“State was absolutely amazing,” Baggette said. “It was one of the best experiences in my life.”

This winter, Baggette and Morris have been among the key members of an Edwardsville team that enjoyed its best regular season in school history. The Tigers finished 8-0 in dual meets and won the Iron Invite and Southern Illinois Swim Championships.

Edwardsville finished first with 1,122 points at the Southern Illinois Swim Championships on Feb. 8 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center to end its regular season. Triad and Highland were tied for second with 37 points.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Baggette, who turned 18 on Feb. 8. “It was my last home high school meet here and to see everybody improve so much over the course of the season, it was awesome to see.”

The Tigers won 9 of 11 events in the meet. They received wins from Morris (50-yard freestyle), Baggette (500-yard freestyle), Mark Schoolman (diving), Benny Benson (100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke) and Noah May (100-yard backstroke) and won all three relay events.

Morris said his biggest highlight was swimming in the 100-yard freestyle relay, which is something he hadn’t done since he was 8 years old.

“It was awesome today,” he said. “We got to compete in some races that we usually don’t swim throughout the season and it was fun swimming with some of these guys for the last time being a senior and not being able to swim with them ever again. It was nice.”

Morris added, “We have a really strong structure. We don’t have just a few fast swimmers then a bunch of slow ones, it’s a mixture of really strong swimmers, not completely fast, but strong. We have a lot of numbers this year as well as we just really connected as a team this year. We went undefeated for the first time ever in the history of the Edwardsville swim team.”

Baggette said head coach Christian Rhoten was a big help to the team this season.

“Christian has done a great job on developing young swimmers to fill roles that we needed,” he said. “What separates our team from the past is depth. We have so much depth and we have so many people contributing.”

The Tigers had a school-record 27 swimmers this year.

“We definitely had a much bigger team than we had in the past,” Rhoten said. “We started off our first year with 10 three years ago, then it grew to about 15 and this year has jumped up a lot to 27. We have a big freshman class, but we have a lot of swimmers who are not year-round swimmers like Zach Ballosini and Chris McCartney, who are football players. They’re multi-sport athletes who are starting to pick up that swimming is a great sport to do in the winter.”

This year’s 16-team Springfield Sectional will include Alton, Springfield, O’Fallon, Glenwood and Sacred-Heart Griffin, Granite City, Collinsville and a slew of others, along with 15 teams entering individuals.

“It’s definitely the most competitive meet we’ll have this season without a doubt because every team put their top swimmers in every race,” Rhoten said. “So what we’re going to do is stick to our plan. We had a game plan from the beginning of the season that we’re going to find what people fit best and go out and race and we can do as well as we can do. It’s going to be fun and exciting and it’s definitely a meet to remember.”

Baggette, Benson, Morris, McCartney, Spencer Sholl and Alex Naeger make up the Tigers’ senior class.

“They are really great leaders in the pool,” Rhoten said. “They’re fantastic swimmers and they do what they’re supposed to do and they set a good example for the younger guys.”

The Edwardsville coach is happy Baggette and Morris will continue their swimming careers at the next level.

“Any time we can get an athlete into college or swim in college is a great accomplishment,” he said. “We think that McKendree is going to be a great fit for them both.”

