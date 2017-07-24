SWIMMING: 23 skidoo

GRANITE CITY – The Summers-Port Sharks returned to the pool for the first time in almost a month on Sunday as they competed in the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association Championships at Paddlers Pool.

The Godfrey team didn't show any rustiness, winning its first three events en route to its 23rd straight SWISA crown. Summers-Port placed first in 23 events and won the five-team meet with 1,967.5 points.

“The kids keep it fresh and new and they keep it that way,” Summers-Port coach Nancy Miller said. “I'm fortunate to have such great kids swimming.”

Also, Water Works placed second with 1,819 points, followed by host Paddlers with 1,791, Splash City with 1,595.5 and Sunset Hills with 611.

The Sharks, who last competed on June 29 against Splash City, had three individual wins apiece from Jake Roth (13-14 boys), Anna Moehn (13-14 girls), Matthew Daniel (15-18 boys) and Stephen Stobbs (9-10 boys). Roth won the first event of the meet – the 200-meter freestyle – and placed first in the 100-meter intermediate medley and 100-meter backstroke, Moehn came out on top in the 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter intermediate medley and the 100-meter backstroke, Daniel won the 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly and Stobbs was victorious in the 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke and 100-meter intermediate medley.

Noah Clancy won a pair of championships in the 100-meter intermediate medley and the 100-meter backstroke in the 15-18 boys division.

Summers-Port also won six relay events – the freestyle relays in the 9-10 boys, 15-18 boys and 15-18 girls and the medley relays in the 9-10 boys, 15-18 boys and 15-18 girls.

The Sharks also had five swimmers earning High Point awards. Daniel and Clancy were tied for first in the 15-18 boys division, Roth was first in the 13-14 boys division, Stobbs came out on top in the 9-10 boys division and Moehn was first in the 13-14 girls division.

“I'm very pleased with the personal best times that we had,” Miller said. “I would say almost every race and event, we had a best time. If people didn't go their best time, then they added just a smidge. To me that's great satisfaction and everyone can't wait to bring their best work.”

Water Works placed first in 25 events, 20 of them were in the girls division.

Bailey Grinter, who plans to continue swimming at the University of Tennessee, won three events in the 15-18 girls division – the 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke and 50-meter freestyle.

Grinter's siblings – Savannah (13-14 girls), Autumn (13-14 girls) and Evan (11-12 boys) – each had an individual victory.

Coach Elizabeth McPherson celebrated her 19th birthday with a pair of victories in the 100-meter intermediate medley and 50-meter butterfly.

McPherson, who wrapped up her second season as coach, got another year of eligibility this summer.

“It was fun for me to come back to it after I got in a year of college swimming,” she said. “I was really serious and it was kind of a letdown, so I went to a team where I was not the best. Like with the Breakers, I was kind of high up there. It was nice to come back to the team for a little bit. I wasn't going to swim, but then I realized we had a chance to get a better place than last year and I thought if we're going to use everything we got, then I'm going to swim, too.

The Marlins also got two individual wins apiece from Karis Chen (9-10 girls), Ava Whittaker (11-12 girls) and Cohen Osborn (11-12 boys). They also won five relay events.

Water Works had 10 swimmers earning High Point awards. Grinter (15-18 girls), Whittaker (11-12 girls) and Osborn (11-12 boys) placed first, McPherson finished second in 15-18 girls, Savannah Grinter and Olivia Ramirez finished in tie for second in 13-14 girls and Hunter Schlueter placed second in 9-10 boys, Chen and Emily Moody were second and third, respectively, in 9-10 girls and Osborn was third in 8 and under girls.

“I think every one did well today,” McPherson said. “I was never disappointed. We got a few DQs, but other than that, everyone did well.”

Paddlers finished first in 17 events. Reilly Curry was the Pirates' top finisher, placing first in three events, helping the freestyle and medley relay teams pick up victories and earning a first-place High Point award in the 8 and under girls division.

“She had a great meet, didn't she?” Paddlers coach Celeste Furmanek said of Curry. “She had a very exciting meet.”

Dawson James (13-14 boys) and Alivia Upshaw (11-12 girls) each had two individual wins.

Besides Curry, Upshaw (2nd, 11-12 girls), James (2nd, 13-14 boys), Wyatt Loftus (1st, 11-12 boys), Evan Brewer (2nd, 9-10 boys), Emily Webb (3rd, 15-18 girls) and Nathaniel Wilmsmeyer (3rd, 8 and under boys).

“We had an outstanding day,” Furmanek said. “We had kids in relays swim five, six, eight, 10 seconds faster, which is a dream. That's exactly what you want. We did a good job.”

Sunset Hills had four swimmers winning league titles. They were Gabby Cook (8 and under girls, 25-meter freestyle), Owen Gruben (11-12 boys, 50-meter freestyle), Izzy O'Day (11-12 girls, 50-meter backstroke) and Chase Milburn (9-10 boys, 50-meter butterfly).

“We're really happy with that,” first-year Sunset Hills coach Dan O'Keeffe said. “I knew we were going to have some close races to win and we were looking for our swimmers to race hard. In the close races, we don't care about the times so much. I want them to get used to racing. This is a racing sport. I think we competed well in those events, so I'm happy with that.”

Cook (2nd, 8 and under girls) and Gruben (3rd, 11-12 girls) were the only Stingrays to win High Point awards.