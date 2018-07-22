SWIMMING: 25 and counting

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

The Summers-Port Sharks celebrated their 25th straight Southwestern lllinois Swim Association championship on Sunday.

But it wasn't easy.

The Sharks won the five-team SWISA meet on Summers-Port Pool by just one and a half points over the Paddlers Pirates. Summers-Port finished with 1,955.5 points, while Paddlers scored 1,954.

Splash City of Collinsville was third with 1,554.5 points, Water Works came in fourth with 1,408 and Sunset Hills was fifth with 966. Water Works and Sunset Hills are from Edwardsville.

Summers-Port broke SWISA in eight events en route to another championship. Matthew Daniel set a record in the 200-yard freestyle in the 15-18 boys division, Anna Moehn broke records in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke in the 13-14 girls division, Noah Clancy became the record holder in the 100-yard intermediate medley and the 100-yard backstroke. The Sharks surpassed records in three relay events – the 200-yard medley relay in the 13-14 girls and 15-18 boys divisions and the 200-yard freestyle relay in the 15-18 boys division.

Daniel, Clancy and brothers Cole and Caden Akals were members of the medley and freestyle relays. Moehn, Riley Clancy, Leah Pohlman and Jen Whetzel swam in the 13-14 girls 200 medley relay.

The Sharks also had nine swimmers earning High Point awards. Daniel and Clancy were tied for first and Caden Akal was third in the 15-18 boys division, Moehn was first in the 13-14 girls, Lucas Frye finished second in the 11-12 boys, Claire Paule came in second in the 11-12 girls, Jack Rea and Stephen Stobbs were 1-2 in the 9-10 boys and Sophia Statos was third in the 8 and under girls.

The Pirates finished first in 16 events. Laine Curry came out on top in all five events she competed in – 50 freestyle, 25 breaststroke, 25 butterfly and 100-yard freestyle and medley relays – in the 8 and under girls division. Emily Webb won the 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke in the 15-18 girls division and Jackson Suhre placed first in the 50 freestyle and 25 butterfly.

Five Paddlers swimmers earned High Point awards. Laine Curry placed first in the 8 and under girls, Suhre was first in the 8 and under boys, Webb finished first in the 15-18 girls, Reilly Curry was third in the 9-10 girls and Alex Weaver finished third in the 11-12 boys.

The seniors of both Summers-Port and Paddlers were honored before the meet. Daniel and Cole Akal are the Sharks' only seniors, while Webb, Brooke Hudson, Emily Schulz, Maggie Chenault and Jacob Wilmsmeyer make up the Pirates' senior class.