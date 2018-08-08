SWIMMING: A Paddlers celebration

Submitted photo Submitted photo Submitted photo

The Paddlers Pirates got to celebrate their Southwestern Illinois Swim Association swimming and diving titles on Aug. 3 at their team awards ceremony.

The Pirates' swimming team won its first SWISA title since 1994 after winning the league championship meet by one-half of a point (1,849-1,848.5) over host-Summers-Port on July 22. Originally, Paddlers placed second to Summers-Port in the meet, but the Granite City swimming team appealed the finish, leading SWISA officials to make a two-day review. After the results were revised, the title was awarded to Paddlers.

The Pirates' diving team captured its first SWISA title since '14 after edging Summers-Port (66-65) at the league championship meet on July 21 at Paddlers.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter