SWIMMING: Back in the pool

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Nancy Miller and her Summers-Port swimming team begins its season on Thursday against Water Works at Summers-Port Pool. Miller returns for her 25th season as the Sharks' coach.

The Summers-Port Sharks, Paddlers Pirates, Water Works Marlins and Sunset Hills Stingrays are back for another summer in the swimming pool.

Summers-Port, Water Works and Paddlers will begin their season on Thursday, while Sunset Hills returns on June 21. They're part of the five-team Southwestern Illinois Swim Association league that includes the Splash City Gators of Collinsville.

The Sharks will begin their quest of their 24th straight SWISA title at 6 p.m. Thursday, when they take on Water Works at Summers-Port Pool. Last year, the Godfrey team won the SWISA meet with 1,967.5 points.

Nancy Miller returns for her 25th season as Summers-Port coach.

Water Works has a new coach in Spencer Sholl. A 2017 Edwardsville graduate, Sholl takes over duties for Elizabeth McPherson, who headed the Edwardsville team for two years.

Paddlers starts its season at 6 p.m. Thursday against Splash City at home. Last year, the Granite City team placed third in the SWISA meet, just 28 points behind Water Works.

Celeste Furmanek is back for her 39th season as Paddlers coach.

Sunset Hills will swim against Summers-Port in its season opener at home. Dan O'Keeffe, a two-time Olympian, is back for his second season as the coach for the Edwardsville team.

The SWISA diving season officially begins on June 21, with Summers-Port and Sunset Hills squaring off. Paddlers will have its first diving meet on June 28 against Sunset Hills. Summers-Port is the defending SWISA champion.