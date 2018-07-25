SWIMMING: It's official — Paddlers crowned SWISA champs

× Expand Paddlers coaches Paige Eavenson, Ben Klee and Erin Furmanek watch their swimmers at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship meet on Sunday at Summers-Port. Paddlers was awarded the SWISA title after final results were revised on Tuesday night.

The Paddlers Pirates celebrated a big victory on Tuesday night.

Make that two victories.

The Granite City swimming team won its first Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship in 24 years after results from Sunday's meet at Summers-Port were revised on Tuesday night. Paddlers won the meet by just one half-point over Summers-Port, ending the Sharks' 24-year run as SWISA champions.

The Pirates finished with 1,949 points, while Summers-Port placed second with 1,948.5. The point totals also changed for third-place Splash City and fourth-place Water Works. Splash City had 1,545.5 points and Water Works had 1,430. Sunset Hills placed fifth with 966.

Paddlers also won an appeal it made after Sunday's meet. Originally, Summers-Port won the five-team meet with 1,955.5, while the Pirates placed second with 1,954. But Paddlers coaches protested the results due the small difference in the point spread and because they were nine events – three relays and six individual swims – that were not verified in the database.

After a two-day review, SWISA officials revised the results and declared the Pirates champions.

They can thank two Water Works swimmers – Maxwell Lewis and Luke Jones – for that. They were omitted in the results in the boys 8 and under 50-yard freestyle. After they were added in the results, the final results changed.

“Luke Jones and Maxwell Lewis were listed as NS (no swim) in the previous results,” SWISA president Bob Rettle said. “The adjustments to their results placed Maxwell Lewis 3rd and Luke Jones 5th. This changed the placing of this event, from 3rd-12th place, which decreased the points Summers-Port earned for this event, from 16 to 9 and decreased the points Paddlers won for this event, from 33 to 28.”

The adjustment helped the Pirates pull off a narrow victory over the Sharks, who beat Paddlers by 79 points in the regular season finale for both teams on July 17 at Summers-Port.

The swimming title also helped the Pirates complete the sweep in SWISA championship competition. Paddlers also won the SWISA diving title, edging Summers-Port by one point in the conference meet on Saturday at Paddlers for the team's first title since 2014.

The Pirates finished first in 16 events in the SWISA swim meet. Laine Curry came out on top in all five events she competed in – 50 freestyle, 25 breaststroke, 25 butterfly and 100-yard freestyle and medley relays – in the 8 and under girls division. Emily Webb won the 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke in the 15-18 girls division and Jackson Suhre placed first in the 50 freestyle and 25 butterfly.

Erin Furmanek took over interim coaching duties for the Pirates this summer after her mother, Celeste, had to miss the season for knee surgery. Celeste plans to return for her 39th season next summer as the coach of the new SWISA champions.