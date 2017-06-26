SWIMMING ROUNDUP: Summers-Port beats Sunset Hills, improves to 2-0

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Summers-Port's Jake Roth won three events against Sunset Hills on Thursday. He also helped the Sharks beat the Stingrays 452-251.

The Summers-Port Sharks began their home season on Thursday with a victory over the Sunset Hills Stingrays.

The Sharks improved to 2-0 with a 452-251 over Sunset Hills at Summers-Port Pool. Last week, Summers-Port started its season with a 388-311 win over Water Works.

The Godfrey team had four swimmers with three individual victories. Jake Roth placed first in the 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly in the 13-14 boys division, Anna Moehn came out on top in the 100-yard intermediate medley, 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke in the 13-14 girls division, Stephen Stobbs won the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard intermediate medley and the 50-yard backstroke in the 9-10 boys division and Caden Akal finished first in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard intermediate medley and 100-yard backstroke in the 15-18 boys division.

Summers-Port also had five swimmers with two individual wins. Cole Akal (15-18 boys) won the 100-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly, Ginny Schranck (15-18 girls) won the 100-yard IM and the 100-yard breaststroke, Claire Pohlman (15-18 girls) placed first in the 100-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly, Victor Humphrey (11-12 boys) came out on top in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard IM and Luke Daniel (13-14 boys) won the 100-yard IM and 100-yard backstroke.

Sunset Hills started its season on Thursday. The Stingrays had six swimmers with three wins apiece. Madelyn Milburn (11-12 girls) won the 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly, Gabby Cook (7-8 girls) placed first in the 50-yard freestyle, 25-yard freestyle and 25-yard butterfly, Rachel Johnson (9-10 girls) came out on top in the 50-yard breaststroke, 100-yard intermediate medley and 50-yard backstroke, Izzy O'Day (11-12 girls) won the 100-yard IM, 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard backstroke, Owen Gruben (11-12 boys) finished first in the 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly and Colin Donaldson (7-8 boys) won the 50-yard freestyle, 25-yard breaststroke and 25-yard butterfly.

Summers-Port will have a meet against Splash City (1-1) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Summers-Port. Sunset Hills will have its home opener against Paddlers (0-1) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

WATER WORKS 397, SPLASH CITY 304 – The Marlins picked up their first win of the season after knocking off the Gators on Thursday at Water Works.

Seven Water Works swimmers finished with three wins apiece.

Bailey Grinter, who plans to swim for the University of Tennessee next year, won the 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter freestyle in the 15-18 girls division.

Jenna Garella (11-12 girls) won the 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter butterfly, Canon Adams (13-14 boys) placed first in the 200-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke, Trent Sholl (13-14 boys) won the 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter intermediate medley and 100-meter backstroke, Cohen Osborn (11-12 boys) was victorious in the 50-meter freestyle, 100 IM and 50-meter butterfly, Karissa Osborn (8 and under girls) placed first in the 50-meter freestyle, 25-meter breaststroke and 25-meter butterfly and Hunter Schlueter (9-10 boys) won the 100-meter IM, 50-meter breaststroke and 50-meter butterfly.

The Marlins (1-1) will have a road meet on July 6 against Paddlers.

SWISA RELAY MEET -- Summers-Port, Paddlers, Water Works and Sunset Hills will compete in the SWISA relay meet at 6 tonight at Sunset Hills Pool in Edwardsville.

There are 52 events in the five-team, all-relay meet which also includes Splash City. Summers-Port won last year's relay meet with 284 points.