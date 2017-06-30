SWIMMING ROUNDUP: Summers-Port, Paddlers celebrate victories in the pool

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Paddlers' Dawson James won three events in the 13-14 boys division against Sunset Hills on Wednesday.

SUMMERS-PORT 399, SPLASH CITY 323 -- The Summers-Port Sharks will enter their one-week break on a high note after beating the Splash City Gators on Thursday at Summers-Port Pool.

The Sharks improved to 3-0. The Godfrey swimming team also got wins over Water Works and Sunset Hills.

Summers-Port returns to action on July 13 with a road meet against Paddlers.

The Sharks had 10 swimmers who won three individual events on Thursday against Splash City. Matthew Daniel came out on top in the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and 50-yard freestyle and Noah Clancy won the 100-yard intermediate medley, 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard backstroke in the 15-18 boys division; Jake Roth won the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard intermediate medley and 100-yard backstroke in the 13-14 boys division; Anna Moehn placed first in the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard IM and 100-yard backstroke in the 13-14 girls division; Stephen Stobbs won the 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard intermediate medley and 50-yard breaststroke in the 9-10 boys division; Claire Pohlman was victorious in the 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterly in the 15-18 girls division; Eleanor Schuler placed first in the 100-yard freestyle, 100 IM and 50 butterfly in the 11-12 girls division; Kylee Strong-Chasteen came out on top in the 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly in the 9-10 girls division, Lucas Frye won the 50-yard backstroke, 100-yard freestyle and the 50-yard butterfly in the 11-12 boys division and Luke Daniel was first in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly in the 13-14 boys division.

Splash City (1-2) lost its second straight meet after starting its season on June 15 with a win over Paddlers.

PADDLERS PIRATES 423, SUNSET HILLS STINGRAYS – The Pirates picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday after beating the Stingrays at Sunset Hills.

Paddlers improved to 1-1. The Granite City team returned to the pool on Wednesday after a week break.

The Pirates return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday against Water Works (1-1) at Paddlers Pool.

Emily Webb, Noah Cain and Dawson James each won three individual events for Paddlers, which started its season on June 15 with a 10-point loss to Splash City.

Webb won the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard intermediate medley in the 15-18 girls division. James placed first in the 100-yard IM, 100-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly in the 13-14 boys division and Cain came out on top in the 100-yard IM, 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard backstroke in the 15-18 boys division.

Sunset Hills had six swimmers with three individual wins. They were Caroline Byron, Rachel Johnson, Owen Gruben, Madelyn Milburn, Josie O'Day and Gabby Cook.

Byron won the 200 freestyle, 100 IM and the 100-yard breaststroke in the girls 13-14 division, Johnson placed first in the 100 freestyle, 50 breaststroke and 100 IM in the 9-10 girls, Gruben came out on top in the 100 freestyle, 50 backstroke and 50 butterfly in the 11-12 boys, Milburn won the 100 freestyle, 50 freestyle and 50 butterfly in the 11-12 girls, O'Day placed first in the 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 50 butterfly in the 13-14 boys and Cook won the 25 breaststroke, 25 backstroke and 25 butterfly in the 8 and under girls.

Sunset Hills dropped to 0-2. The Stingrays' next meet will be against Splash City at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Hills.

Also on Wednesday, Paddlers beat Sunset Hills 43-28 in the diving meet. It was the season opening meet for both diving teams.

Nate Wilmsmeyer (8 and under boys), Aubrey White (8 and under girls), Cate Smallie (9-10 girls), Dylan Sanchez (11-12 boys), Jake Klee (15-18 boys) and Taylor Seilheimer (15-18 girls) placed first for the Pirates.

Remy Tyrell (9-10 boys), Riley Knoyle (11-12 girls) and Adam Powell (13-14 boys) were the winners for the Stingrays.