SWIMMING: Sharks, Pirates set for SWISAs

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

The Summers-Port Sharks ended their regular season on a high note on July 17, defeating the Paddlers Pirates to win the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association regular season title at their home pool.

Now, the Godfrey swimming team is setting its sights on celebrating its 25th straight SWISA meet championship in front of its home fans.

The five-team SWISA championship meet is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday at Summers-Pool Pool. Summers-Port and Paddlers will be joined by Water Works, Sunset Hills and Splash City.

Summers-Port finished 4-0 in regular season meets following a 393-314 victory over Paddlers on Tuesday. The Sharks also beat Sunset Hills 425-244, Water Works 389-291 and Splash City 463-241. They also won the SWISA Relays on June 25 at Sunset Hills.

Matthew Daniel, who plans to continue his swimming career at St. Leo University, finished first place in five events in the 15-18 boys division for the Sharks against the Paddlers. He won the 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and the 50-yard butterfly and helped the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relay teams pick up wins. Daniel broke team records in the 200 freestyle, 50 freestyle and medley relay against Water Works and the freestyle relay against Splash City.

Anna Moehn (13-14 girls), Stephen Stobbs (9-10 boys), Lucas Frye (11-12 boys) and Noah Clancy (15-18 boys) also won five events for Summers-Port.

Daniel and Cole Akal are the Sharks' seniors.

Last year, Summers-Port won the SWISA meet with 1,967.5 points at Paddlers Pool. The Sharks placed first in 23 events and had five swimmers – Daniel, Clancy, Stobbs, Moehn and Jake Roth – earning High Point awards.

Paddlers finished its regular season at 2-2 after the loss to Summers-Port. The Pirates started their season with wins over Splash City and Sunset Hills before losing back-to-back meets to Water Works and Summers-Port. The Granite City swim team also finished second in the SWISA Relays.

The Pirates finished third in last year's SWISA meet with 1,791 points. They placed first in 17 events and had seven swimmers earn High Point awards.

Emily Webb, who plans to swim for Indiana State University next year, has been one of the Pirates' top swimmers all summer long, getting 14 first-place finishes in four meets in the 15-18 girls division. She placed first in the 200-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke against Summers-Port. Webb started the season by breaking a team record in the 200-meter freestyle against Splash City.

Paddlers also has been getting strong seasons from several other swimmers such as sisters Reilly (9-10 girls) and Laine Curry (8 and under girls), Wyatt Loftus (13-14 boys), Griffin James (13-14 boys), Alivia Upshaw (13-14 girls) and Alex Weaver (11-12 boys).

Webb, Brooke Hudson, Emily Schulz, Jacob Wilmsmeyer and Maggie Chenault make up the Paddlers' senior class.