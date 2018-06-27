SWIMMING: Sizzlin' Sharks

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

Matthew Daniel, Stephen Stobbs and Lucas Frye helped the Summers-Port Sharks celebrate a Southwestern Illinois Swim Association Relays championship on Monday.

The Sharks placed first in 21 events and won the five-team all-relay SWISA meet with 261 points at Sunset Hills Pool in Edwardsville.

The Paddlers Pirates won 16 events and placed second with 224 points. Splash City came in third with 196, Water Works was fourth with 184 and host-Sunset Hills finished fifth with 151.

Daniel, Stobbs and Frye each were part of four winning relay teams. Daniel competed on the 200-yard medley, 150-yard freestyle, 150-yard backstroke and the 150-yard butterfly relay teams in the 15-18 boys division, Stobbs swam in the 200-yard medley, 150-yard freestyle, 150-yard backstroke and the 150-yard butterfly relays in the 9-10 boys division and Frye raced in the 200-yard medley, 150-yard freestyle, 150-yard backstroke and 150-yard butterfly relay relays in the 11-12 boys division.

Laine Curry was on four winning relay teams for Paddlers in the 8 and under girls division. The 7-year-old competed in the 75-yard butterfly, 75-yard breaststroke, 75-yard freestyle and 100-yard medley relays.

Paddlers and Summers-Port are back in action on Thursday with home meets against Sunset Hills and Splash City, respectively.

SUMMERS-PORT'S FIRST-PLACE FINISHES

9-10 boys 200 medley – Stephen Stobbs, Lucas Lubinski, Jack Rea, Erick Humphrey

11-12 boys 200 medley – Josh Kreitner, Victor Humphrey, Lucas Frye and Luke Norton

13-14 girls 200 medley – Riley Clancy, Leah Pohlman, Anna Moehn and Caroline Stobbs

15-18 boys 200 medley – Caden Akal, Noah Clancy, Matthew Daniel, Cole Akal

9-10 boys 150 freestyle – Stephen Stobbs, Jack Rea and Erick Humphrey

11-12 boys 150 freestyle – Lucas Frye, Victor Humphrey and Luke Norton

11-12 girls 150 freestyle – Claire Paule, Grace Middleto, Emma Baggio

15-18 boys 150 freestyle – Matthew Daniel, Cole Akal, Caden Akal

15-18 girls 150 freestyle – Claire Pohlman, Jenna Fleming and Grace Stobbs

13-14 girls 150 breaststroke – Leah Pohlman, Riley Clancy and Caroline Stobbs

15-18 boys 150 yard breaststroke – Noah Clancy, Jake Roth and Caden Akal

9-10 boys 150 yard backstroke – Stephen Stobbs, Erick Humphrey and Lucas Lubinski

11-12 boys 150 yard backstroke – Lucas Frye, Josh Kreitner and Victor Humphrey

13-14 girls 150 backstroke – Anna Moehn, Riley Clancy and Leah Pohlman

15-18 boys 150 backstroke – Noah Clancy, Caden Akal and Matthew Daniel

9-10 boys 150 butterfly – Stephen Stobbs, Lucas Lubinski and Jack Rea

11-12 boys 150 butterfly – Lucas Frye, Luke Norton and Josh Kreitner

11-12 girls 150 butterfly – Grace Burris, Grace Middleton and Claire Paule

13-14 girls 150 butterfly – Anna Moehn, Leah Pohlman and Madison Ingram

15-18 boys 150 butterfly – Matthew Daniel, Cole Akal and Patrick Moehn

15-18 girls 150 butterfly – Claire Pohlman, Jenna Fleming and Grace Stobbs

PADDLERS FIRST-PLACE FINISHES

250-yard girls crescendo – Reilly Curry, Isabella Wilmsmeyer, Alivia Upshaw and Emily Webb

13-14 boys 150 butterfly – Griffin James, Wyatt Loftus and Brady Smallie

8 and under girls 75 butterfly – Laine Curry, Kathryn Gartner and Elizabeth Weaver

15-18 girls 150 backstroke – Macie Sparks, Emily Webb and Olivia Wilmsmeyer

8 and under girls 75 backstroke – Kathryn Gartner, Elyn Marana and Elizabeth Weaver

9-10 girls 150 backstroke – Faith Marana, Madelyn Pamatot and Cate Smallie

8 and under girls 75 breaststroke – Laine Curry, Elyn Marana and Milyn Roehr

13-14 boys 150 breaststroke – Maddox Kennedy, Christopher Taylor and Daniel Wilson

15-18 girls 150 breaststroke – Jordan Briggs, Analiese Wilmsmeyer, Macie Sparks

8 and under girls 75 freestyle – Laine Curry, Milyn Roehr, Elizabeth Weaver

9-10 girls 150 freestyle – Reilly Curry, Megan Sykes and Madelyn Pamatot

13-14 boys 150 freestyle – Cade Bobbit, Wyatt Loftus and Maddox Kennedy

8 and under girls 100 medley – Kathryn Gartner, Elyn Marana, Milyn Roehr and Laine Curry

9-10 girls 200 medley – Madelyn Pamatot, Faith Marana, Reilly Curry and Makenzie Heintz

13-14 boys 200 medley – Griffin James, Maddox Kennedy, Brady Smallie and Wyatt Loftus

15-18 girls 200 medley – Emily Webb, Macie Sparks, Jordan Briggs and Analiese Wilmsmeyer