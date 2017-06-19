SWIMMING ROUNDUP: Summers-Port knocks off Water Works in season opener

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Victor Humphrey of Summers-Port competes in the 50-meter freestyle in the 11-12 boys division against Water Works on Thursday. He won the race in 34.60 seconds.

The Summers-Port Sharks began their quest of their 25th consecutive Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship on Thursday with a 388-311 victory over the Water Works Marlins in the season opening meet for both teams at Water Works Pool in Edwardsville.

Eight Summers-Port swimmers won three individual events, one of them broke a Water Works pool record.

Matthew Daniel swam a pool record time of 2:07.14 in his victory in the 200-meter freestyle, breaking the old mark of 2:07.76 set by Dana Caton of Water Works in 2008. Daniel also won the 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly in the boys 15-18 division.

Daniel's younger brother, Luke, also won three events, placing first in the 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly in the boys 13-14 division.

Jake Roth won the first event of the meet, the 200-meter freestyle, as well as the 100-meter intermediate medley and the 100-meter breaststroke in the 13-14 boys division.

Noah Clancy placed first in the 100 IM, 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke in the 15-18 division, Stephen Stobbs came out on top in the 100 IM, 50 backstroke and 50 butterfly in the boys 9-10 division.

In the girls division, Anna Moehn won the 200 freestyle, 100 IM and 100 backstroke in the 13-14 division, Eleanor Schuler placed first in the 100 freestyle, 100 IM and 50 butterfly in the 11-12 division and Claire Pohlman won the 100 freestyle, 50 freestyle and 50 butterfly in the 15-18 division.

Four Water Works swimmers placed first in three individuals events. Cohen Osborn the 100 freestyle, 100 IM and 50 backstroke in the 11-12 boys division, Matthew Lueking place first in the 25 freestyle, 50 freestyle and 25 backstroke in the boys 8 and under division, Karis Chen finished first in the 100 IM, 50 breaststroke and 50 butterfly in the 9-10 girls division and Karissa Osborn in the 25 backstroke, 25 breaststroke and 25 butterfly in the girls 8 and under division.

Summers-Port returns all of its swimmers from last year's team that finished 4-0 in dual meets and captured its 24th straight SWISA title. The Godfrey team will open its home season on Thursday against Sunset Hills at 5:30 p.m.

The Sharks and Sunset Hills will also square off in a diving meet at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Water Works will travel to Splash City at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Marlins return most of their swimmers from last year's team that finished third in SWISA, including Osborn, Chen and triplets Autumn, Savannah and Isabella Grinter.

SPLASH CITY GATORS 367, PADDLERS PIRATES 357 – The Pirates had four swimmers winning three individual events, but their efforts weren't enough to help the Granite City team get past Splash City in the season-opening meet for both teams on Thursday at Splash City Waterpark in Collinsville.

Emily Webb won the 200-meter freeestyle, 100-meter intermediate medley and the 100-meter backstroke in the girls 15-18 division, Alivia Upshaw came out on top in the 50-meter backstroke, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter intermediate medley in the girls 11-12 division, Reilly Curry finished first in the 50-meter freestyle, 25-meter butterfly and 25-meter backstroke in the girls 8 and under division and Dawson James won the 100 IM, 100 breaststroke and 50 butterfly in the boys 13-14 division.

Paddlers outscored Splash City 194-169 in the girls division, but was outscored by the Gators 198-163.

The Pirates, who finished second in last year's SWISA meet, return to action at 6:30 p.m. June 29 at Sunset Hills. The two teams will also have a diving meet that day.