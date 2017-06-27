SWIMMING: Summers-Port wins SWISA Relays

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Summers-Port's Stephen Stobbs was part of five winning relay teams in the SWISA Relays on Monday at Sunset Hills Pool in Edwardsville.

With Matthew Daniel and Stephen Stobbs leading the way, the Summers-Port Sharks came out on top in the Southwestern Illinois Relays on Monday at Sunset Hills Pool in Edwardsville.

Daniel and Stobbs each picked up five first-place finishes to help the Godfrey team win the five-team, all-relay meet with 264 points.

Splash City was second with 216 points, Paddlers came in third with 214, Water Works was fourth with 191 and Sunset Hills placed fifth with 104.

The Sharks placed first in 21 events, including five in the boys 15-18 division. Daniel was a member of the 200-yard medley, 150-yard breaststroke, 150-yard freestyle and 150-yard butterfly relay teams in the 15-18 division, plus he helped the 250-yard freestyle crescendo relay team get a win.

Stobbs also competed in the freestyle crescendo relay. He also was a member of the 200-yard medley, 150-yard breaststroke, 150-yard butterfly and 150-yard backstroke relay teams in the 9-10 boys division.

Also for Summers-Port, Claire Pohlman helped the 200 medley, 150 freestyle, 150 breaststroke and 150 butterfly relay teams pick up wins in the 15-18 girls division.

The Sharks also won the 200 medley relay in the 13-14 girls division, the 150 freestyle relay in the 11-12 girls and 13-14 girls, the 150 breaststroke relay in the 13-14 girls, the 150 backstroke relay in the 11-12 girls, 13-14 boys and 15-18 boys and the 150 butterfly relay in the 11-12 girls.

Paddlers won 10 events. Wyatt Loftus and Kathryn Gartner were on three winning relay teams for the Pirates.

Loftus helped the 200 medley, 150 breaststroke and 150 butterfly relay teams pick up wins in the 11-12 boys division and Gartner helped the 75 freestyle, 75 backstroke and 75 butterfly relay squads come out on top in the 8 and under girls division.

The Pirates also won the 150 freestyle relay in the girls 9-10 division, the 75 breaststroke in the boys 8 and under division, 150 backstroke in the 9-10 girls and the 150 butterfly in the 13-14 boys.

Water Works had 13 first-place finishes. Emily Moody was on four winning relay teams for the Marlins.

Moody helped the 200 medley, 150 breaststroke and 150 butterfly relay teams pick up wins in the 9-10 girls division as well. She was also part of the winning 250 crescendo relay team that included sisters Savannah and Bailey Grinter and Jenna Garella.

Water Works won the 200 medley relay in the 13-14 boys, the 150 freestyle relay in the 11-12 boys and 13-14 boys, the 150 breaststroke relay in the girls 8 and under and 11-12 girls, the 150 backstroke relay in the 11-12 boys, 13-14 girls and 15-18 girls and the 150 butterfly relay in the 13-14 girls.

Sunset Hills' only win came in the parent relay. Peter Gruben, Chris Byron, Jenny Milburn and Stephanie Lyons made up the parent relay team.