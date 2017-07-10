SWIMMING: Sunset Hills remains winless after falling to Splash City

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Sunset Hills' Caroline Byron won the 200-yard freestyle in the 13-14 girls division against Splash City on Thursday.

The Sunset Hills Stingrays fell to 0-3 after losing 446-260 to the Splash City Gators on Thursday at Sunset Hills Pool.

The Edwardsville swimming team also lost meets to Paddlers and Summers-Port. Sunset Hills wraps up its regular season at 6 p.m. Tuesday against crosstown rival Water Works (2-1) at Water Works Pool.

Five Sunset Hills swimmers won three individual events apiece. Mitchell Steinkuehler placed first in the 200-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly in the 13-14 boys division, Chase Milburn came out on top in the 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard intermediate medley and 50-yard butterfly in the 9-10 boys division, Owen Gruben won the 50-yard butterfly, 100-yard intermediate medley and 100-yard freestyle in the 11-12 boys division, Izzy O'Day finished first in the 100-yard intermediate medley, the 100-yard freestyle and the 50-yard breaststroke in the 11-12 boys division and Gabby Cook won the 50-yard freestyle, 25-yard breaststroke and 25-yard butterfly in the 7-8 girls division.

Also for the Stingrays, Madelyn Milburn won the 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke in the 11-12 girls division, Rachel Johnson placed first in the 50-yard breaststroke and 100-yard intermediate medley in 9-10 girls division and Josie O'Day finished first in the 100-yard intermediate medley and 100-yard backstroke in the 13-14 girls division.