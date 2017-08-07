SWIMMING: SwimJitsu is coming to Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center

The two-day SwimJitsu is scheduled for Aug. 12-13 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School.

The event starts at 9 a.m., and each day will have four different waves – 9 a.m.-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m., and 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

The entry fee is $35 per person for online registration and $40 per person for onsite registration. The event is split into six divisions – 8 and under, 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under, 15 and over and adult.

The entry fee includes unlimited runs through Mount Swimja Obstacle Course, training stations to Master 3 sacred traits – wisdom, speed and agility, a Swimja goodie bag that includes a swim cap, a wristband and bag tag and awards for top 8 Grand Master Swimjas.

To register, go online to www.swimjitsu.com/edwardsville.