SWIMMING: SWISA under review

The results of the 2018 Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship meet on Sunday at Summers-Port Pool are under review.

Unofficially, Summers-Port is awarded the championship after winning the five-team meet by one and a half points. The Sharks placed first with 1,955.5 points, while Paddlers got second with 1,954.

But Paddlers coaches protested the results because of the small difference in the point spread and because they were nine swims – three relays and six individual results – that were not verified in the database.

SWISA president Bob Rettle said the results will be reviewed as early as Monday night.

“We're not making a huge deal out of this, but we have to move forward and review it because the team that lost by 1.5 points has a right to do that,” Rettle said. “We want to be fair to both teams and we want the league to not be controversial.”

Summers-Port won the SWISA championship in each of the last 24 years. Paddlers last won the league title in 1994.