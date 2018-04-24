SWIMMING: The A-team

× Expand Submitted photo SUBMITTED PHOTO – The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Matt Daniel, Noah Clancy and brothers Cole and Caden Akal, all from Alton High, placed sixth in the YMCA Short Course Nationals in April 3-7 at Greensboro, N.C. They represented the Tri-City Area Tidalwaves. Pictured are Caden Akal, Daniel, head coach Nancy Miller, Cole Akal and Clancy.

Two months after turning in a successful high school swimming season, Noah Clancy, Matt Daniel and brothers Cole and Caden Akal accomplished some history at the YMCA Short Course Nationals from April 3-7 at Greensboro, N.C.

The Alton quartet, which represented the Tri-City Area Tidalwaves, was part of the men's 200-yard free relay team that finished sixth with a 1:24.55 in A-finals competition, making it the first time a team from the Alton area compete in the national finals.

Nancy Miller was the coach.

Also at nationals, Daniel placed fifth in the 200-yard butterfly and seventh in the 100-yard freestyle and finished with personal-best times in four events (100 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly).

In February, Clancy, Daniel and the Akals competed at the state swimming meet in Evanston, making it the first time Alton had four swimmers in state competition. They helped the Redbirds qualify for state in seven events and win sectional titles in four of them. Clancy earned an all-state medal by placing ninth in the 100-yard backstroke.