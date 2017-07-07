SWIMMING: Water Works squeaks past Paddlers on the road

GRANITE CITY – After a week break, the Water Works Marlins were back in the pool on Thursday, when they competed in a road meet against the Paddlers Pirates.

The Marlins didn't show any rustiness against the Pirates. The Edwardsville swimming team won the first six events of the meet and never looked back in the 379-339 win over the Pirates at Paddlers Pool.

Water Works improved to 2-1 with one regular season dual meet remaining. The Marlins will take on crosstown rival Sunset Hills (0-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Water Works Pool.

Water Works competed in its first meet since June 22, when it beat Splash City.

“It's hard, especially at practices,” said Logan Mills, who swims for the Marlins in the 15-18 boys division. “It feels like you don't know how to swim anymore sometimes. You have to go every day to stay in shape.”

On Thursday, Mills helped the Marlins beat the Pirates by turning in his best performance of the season, winning all five of his events. He placed first in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter intermediate medley and 50-meter butterfly and helped the 200-meter medley and freestyle relay teams pick up victories in the age 15-18 boys division.

“It was pretty good,” Mills said. “I just swam hard and I worked hard in practice.”

Mills now has six victories this season. In the last meet against Splash City, he had a first-place finish in the 100 IM.

The 15-year-old is already setting his sights on bigger and better things as the swimming season comes down to its final two weeks.

“I want to get at least one first place and get at least a couple of second and thirds at SWISA and get some first places against Sunset Hills,” Mills said.

Also for Water Works, Hunter Schlueter won the 100-meter IM, 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly and helped the 200-meter medley relay team pick up a win in the 9-10 boys division.

The Marlins also got a strong performance in the girls division, outscoring Paddlers 238-125 and winning 30 events. Ava Whittaker won three individual events in the 11-12 girls division – the 100-meter IM, 50-meter breaststroke and 50-meter butterfly. Autumn Grinter (13-14 girls), Olivia Ramirez (13-14 girls), Jenna Garella (11-12 girls) and Emily Moody (9-10 girls) each had two individual victories.

Water Works coach Elizabeth McPherson won an event – the 100-meter backstroke in the 15-18 girls division.

McPherson returns for her second season as Water Works coach this summer. In her first year, the Marlins were 2-2 in dual meets and finished third in the SWISA championship meet. They return most of their swimmers from the '16 team, including the Grinter triplets, Autumn, Isabella and Savannah.

Paddlers dropped to 1-2. The Granite City swimming team wraps up its regular season at 6 p.m. July 13 against Summers-Port at Paddlers Pool.

Three Paddlers swimmers will be competing in their final home meet – Claire Ames, Madeline Sheridan and Dominik Topal.

“It's a fun year,” Ames said. “It's a really fun end to the summer. We're not super great in swimming, but it's really fun to be here at Paddlers with all of the other kids and everyone on the swimming team.”

Sheridan won the 100-meter breaststroke, her first victory of the season, on Thursday.

Paddlers had three swimmers who won three individual events. Alivia Upshaw placed first in the 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter IM in the 11-12 girls division, Dawson James came out on top in the 50-meter butterfly, 100-meter IM and 100-meter freestyle in the 13-14 boys division and Reilly Curry won the 50-meter freestyle, 25-meter backstroke and 25-meter butterfly in the 8 and under girls division.

James now has nine victories this season. He also won three individual events against Sunset Hills and Splash City.

“I think this meet (against Water Works) is probably my best one this year,” James said. “I just done my fastest times and I just felt really good in the water.”

Upshaw said she was thrilled that she won the 50 freestyle.

“The 50 free is my main race,” the 12-year-old said. “I always try to win the 50 free. I succeed a lot of time, but sometimes I see really good people.”

Celeste Furmanek, who is in her 38th season as Paddlers coach, was unavailable on Thursday because she was out of town to attend her daughter's wedding.

“I think everybody had a pretty good meet tonight and everything went smoothly even though Celeste isn't here, so that was pretty good for all of us,” Ames said. “She's the glue. She holds us together.”

The Pirates started their season on June 15 with a loss to Splash City. After a week off, Paddlers defeated Sunset Hills on June 28 for its first win.

Last year, the Pirates were 3-1 in dual meets and placed second in the SWISA meet.