SWIMMING: Water Works tops Sunset Hills in regular season finale

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Water Works' Karis Chen won the 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter breaststroke in the 9-10 girls division against Sunset Hills on Tuesday.

With Josie Bushell, Canon Adams and Trent Sholl leading the way, the Water Works Marlins celebrated a victory over their crosstown rival Sunset Hills Stingrays on Tuesday in the regular season finale for both teams at Water Works Pool.

Bushell, Adams and Sholl each had five first-place finishes to lift Water Works to a 461-199 victory over Sunset Hills. The Marlins improved to 3-1, while the Stingrays dropped to 0-4.

Bushell won the 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter intermediate medley and the 50-meter butterfly and helped the medley and freestyle relay teams pick up victories in the 15-18 girls division.

Both Adams and Sholl competed in the 13-14 boys division. Adams placed first in the 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter butterfly and 100-meter freestyle and Sholl came out on top in the 200-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke. Adams and Sholl helped the medley and freestyle relay teams pick up wins.

Mathiew Doyle (15-18 boys), Karis Chen (9-10 girls), Evan Grinter (11-12 boys), Allison Naylor (13-14 girls), Kylie Schumacher (15-18 girls), Logan Mills (15-18 boys), Savannah Grinter (13-14 girls), Ava Whittaker (11-12 girls), Rachel Kretzer (9-10 girls), Cohen Osborn (11-12 girls), Olivia Ramirez (13-14 girls), Alan Chen (8 and under boys) and Henry Vivian (9-10 boys) each had two individual wins for the Marlins, who won three meets in a row after starting their season on June 15 with a loss to Summers-Port.

Water Works will finish second in the SWISA standings if Summers-Port beats Paddlers on Thursday. Summers-Port will take a 3-0 record into Thursday's meet.

Water Works outscored Sunset Hills 252-75 in the girls division. The Marlins outscored their opponents in the girls division in all of their meets this season.

Chase Milburn had three individual victories to lead Sunset Hills, placing first in the 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter intermediate medley and 50-meter butterfly in the 9-10 boys division.

Andrew Nativi (6 and under boys), Greta Deist (8 and under girls), Gabby Cook (8 and under girls) and Izzy O'Day (11-12 girls) each had two victories for the Stingrays.

Water Works and Sunset Hills will return to action on July 23, when they compete in the SWISA championship meet at Paddlers.