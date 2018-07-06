Taking charge

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Alton Post 126 Senior American Legion baseball manager Nick Paulda coaches from the third-base box against Edwardsville Post 199 on June 28 at SIUE. [

Five years ago, Nick Paulda was a member of the Alton Post 126 Senior American Legion baseball team.

Now, he’s the team’s manager.

“I look forward to coming out here every day,” Paulda said. “We don’t get many off days and when we do, I always want to schedule a practice. Half of it is to work on stuff and the other half is just I want to see these guys and I want to be on the field with them. This has been an amazing summer, the best summer I’ve ever had.”

Paulda heads a team that has 11 high school players from the Riverbend. They are Simon Nguyen, Michael Reeder, Adam Stilts, Ben Mossman, Nathan Lemons, Zack Knight and Wesley Laaker of Alton, Jayce Maag and Ethan Kopsie of Marquette Catholic, and Zaide Wilson and Gage Booten from East Alton-Wood River.

“We have a great group of guys overall,” Paulda said. “They’re athletes and they want to be here. They have a lot of fun with each other. A lot of them have been playing with each other for several years now.”

Alton is fielding its first Senior Legion team since 2013. In the last four years, Alton combined its players with the Edwardsville Post 199 players to form the Metro-East Bears.

“I want to keep doing what the program has already done,” Paulda said. “We instilled discipline in them and we treat them with self-respect; we teach them to treat others with respect and it starts from the first pitch.”

Paulda, a 2014 Alton graduate, helped the Bears win 31 games, capture District 22 and Fifth Division tournament titles, and place second in the Great Lakes Regional in 2015. He worked as an assistant for the Bears for the next two years before earning the Alton Post 126 manager job this year.

“Being a manager on this team has been an honor,” Paulda said. “Dennis Sharp (the team’s general manager) has put me in an amazing position to do this. I could not be more thankful for him. I love each and every one of these kids. That’s what’s bigger than the game. I don’t care if we win or lose, if it comes to who they are as men and what their future successes are outside the game.”

Paulda said he hopes his first season as Post 126 manager will be a successful one. Alton dropped to 12-10 after getting swept by Edwardsville Post 199 in a doubleheader June 28 at SIUE.

“Right now, we’re finding a lot of ways to lose ballgames instead of finding ways to win,” Paulda said. “The first couple of weeks of the year, we were a team that found ways to win. We were coming back in the late innings, we were getting big hits, and we were getting big pitches made. Since then, we have not gotten the job done at the plate. Pitchers have done amazing. I don’t know if the pitchers lost us a game this year. They have done absolutely amazing on the mound.”

