Taking down sectionals

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Zach Kincade of EA-WR pins Andrew McElligott of Belleville Althoff at 220 pounds to claim a Class 1A Althoff Regional title on Feb. 3. Kincade will be the top seed at 220 entering the Vandalia Sectional. Roxana joins EA-WR in Vandalia, while Civic Memorial goes to the 2A Lincoln Sectional and Alton plays host to the 3A Alton Sectional.

The first round of the postseason wrestling journey is in the books and a good amount of area wrestlers remain standing for round two.

East Alton-Wood River and Roxana will head to the Class 1A Vandalia Sectional, while Civic Memorial is cast in the 2A Lincoln Sectional and Alton stays home for the 3A Alton Regional.

The Oilers had five wrestlers qualify out of the 1A Althoff Regional on Feb. 3, while the Shells advanced six to Vandalia. CM has six grapplers headed to Lincoln out of the 2A Mascoutah Regional and the Redbirds brought home six mat-men from the 3A Quincy Regional.

“We brought eight and got six through, so we’re really happy,” Roxana head coach Rob Milazzo said. “Zach Hayes and Matthew Olbert, both freshmen, they got through and did a great job. Logan Carpenter, a fifth seed, knocked out the fourth seed and the first seed and got second, so we’re real happy with the performance.”

The Shells’ most impressive performance was by junior Alex Maguire at 145 pounds. Maguire won the regional title there via a pair of first-period pinfalls. He enters the sectional with a 32-8 mark, the top seed, and a first-round bye.

“At the sectional, I want to get first,” Maguire said. “(Ryan Chambers of Murphysboro), who I was worried about, I beat last weekend (Litchfield Invite), but I’ll still have to wrestle every match as hard as I can.”

“He’s on his way,” Milazzo said of Maguire. “We’ve been preaching all year about peaking at the right time, and he’s doing that. Every time he wrestles a kid for the second time, the outcome is better. We just want him to keep working hard, and we’re hopeful that he can get through sectionals and we’ll get him to state. Then we’ll see what happens from there.”

Besides Maguire, Roxana qualified the freshmen Hayes (120) and Olbert (126), sophomore Cody Cherry (113) and juniors Jordan Katzmarek (132) and Carpenter (152) for Vandalia.

The only other Riverbend wrestler to win a regional crown was EA-WR’s Zach Kincade. The senior, who signed a football scholarship to play at Drake University on Wednesday, won at 220 pounds. Kincade enters the Vandalia Sectional with a 32-6 record, the top seed and a first-round bye.

“It feels really good to finish with a 32-6 record after regionals and get that regional championship before moving on to sectionals,” Kincade said after not wrestling past December 2016 before this season.

“After last year, I kind of had a chip on my shoulder because I didn’t get to wrestle that many matches last year. I came in here thinking, ‘It’s my senior year and I’m never going to be wrestling again after this, so come in here and try and get as far as I can in this state tournament.’”

First-year Oilers head coach Tim Donohoo has been impressed with Kincade as a senior. He was a state qualifier as a sophomore and has picked up where he left off.

“He got a pin in the finals and he’s got 32 wins,” Donohoo said of Kincade. “We look for good things for him at sectionals and hopefully we can get him back to state like he was his sophomore year.”

Donohoo also praised junior Jake Erslon, who has a 35-5 record and advanced at 170 pounds. Erslon finished runner-up at the regional.

“Erslon took second at 170, and Erslon has had a great year,” Donohoo said. “We’re anxious to see that kid (Blake Uehling of Litchfield) at sectionals.”

Other qualifiers for the Oilers at the regional were juniors Hunter Morales (160) and Adam Newberry (285), and senior Gabe Grimes (195).

“Sectionals is going to be a lot tougher and we’re going to have to really hit the practice room because we’ve got a lot of kids that are on the bubble,” Donohoo said. “We could have three state qualifiers or we could have zero state qualifiers: you never know. We’ve got to hit it really hard in practice and wish for the best. Hopefully it will be a better outcome in Vandalia.”

In Alton, the Redbirds will have their hands full with a grueling 3A regional.

Senior Courteney Wilson (152) will look to lead the way after finishing second in Quincy. Other AHS wrestlers to join Wilson in the sectional are Gus Kodros (120), Garrett Sims (126), Pierre Evans (145), Nolan Woszczynski (182), and Kyle Hughes (285).

It marks the first time the 3A sectional has been conducted in the Metro East since 2011, when it was in Granite City.

CM had no champions at the 2A Mascoutah Regional, but four of its six qualifiers finished runner-up. The Eagles head to Lincoln with five freshmen in Caine Tyus (106), Caleb Tyus (113), Dillon Dublo (138), Peyton Bechtold (145), and Isaac Wojickiewcz (152), along with junior Hudson Brown (126). The Tyus brothers, Bechtold and Brown were all second-place finishers at the regional.

The top four finishers in each weight class at the sectionals advance to the individual state tournament, which unfolds Feb. 15-17 at University of Illinois’ State Farm Center in Champaign.

The Edwardsville Tigers also will be well-represented at the 3A Alton Sectional. They qualified seven wrestlers, including three regional champions in juniors Noah Surtin (113) and Josh Anderson (220), as well as sophomore Luke Odom (126).

Other advancing wrestlers for the Tigers include Dylan Wright (132), Will Zapanci (138), Sam Martin (195), and Lloyd Reynolds (285).

The Tigers also won the 3A Quincy Regional team title, qualifying them for the dual-team sectionals. They will face New Lenox Providence Catholic at the 3A Mattoon Sectional at 6 p.m. Feb. 20. A win there would advance Edwardsville to the dual team state tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Feb. 24.

Granite City is sending four wrestlers to Alton, including a regional champion in sophomore Reide Wilson at 182 pounds. Other Warriors advancing were Nathan Nelson (113), Jared Skaggs (152), and Chase Nelson (195).

Metro East Lutheran tied its program record for sectional qualifiers with two. Freshman Jakob Schroeder (106) and sophomore Timmy Lott (220) both made it with third-place finishes at the Althoff Regional. At the Vandalia Sectional they will look to be the first-ever state qualifiers for MELHS.

