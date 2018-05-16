Taking over the Tigers

It seems like a lifetime ago Dustin Battas was standing on the top level of Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium watching Mike Waldo coach the Edwardsville boys basketball team.

Now Battas, 36, is replacing the legendary EHS head coach he has worked under since that first year in 2005-06. Battas was a first-year teacher in District 7, a fifth-grade teacher at Columbus Elementary School and a volunteer assistant for the freshmen-sophomore boys basketball team.

From there, he became assistant coach at Lincoln Middle School from 2006-11, a varsity assistant from 2011-13 and began as the junior varsity head coach in the ‘13-14 season until being named Waldo’s successor after this past season.

Waldo spent 30 years as EHS’ head coach, compiling a 646-215 record with the Tigers and brought home a Class 4A third-place and fourth-place trophy.

Battas, a Mascoutah High and University of Illinois graduate who now works as a social studies teacher at EHS, knows it won’t be an easy act to follow.

Have you thought about what it’s going to be like to follow in coach Waldo’s footsteps?

It’s certainly big shoes to fill. Obviously, up to this point, I hadn’t really spent a lot of time thinking about it. I was just an assistant coach and valued that opportunity. I just tried to be the best I could with that. I’ve been here 13 years and one of coach Waldo and I’s first conversations was about me wanting to one day be a head coach. I certainly haven’t allowed myself to think about replacing coach Waldo. I don’t think it’s fruitful to do that because he’s as good as it gets: a seasoned coach and an experienced coach. But at some point coach Waldo was a new coach, and he shared a lot with me what he did to set up a program. This is a highly respected job because of him and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to have the role as head coach.

Have you thought much about the beginning as a volunteer assistant at Edwardsville since you’ve been named head coach?

I am proud of the journey and where it’s taken me. Sometimes today people who start a new career or new job, they want to skip steps and want the management or head coach position right away, but I started as a volunteer. (Waldo) noticed something in me, because right away he shared information and knowledge with me, gave me a key to his office and showed me his file cabinet, which had thousands of papers stuffed in it from over the years. His belief in me was really incredible from the start.

Is Edwardsville boys basketball going to look primarily the same, or are you going to do something to put your stamp on it?

I think it will look pretty similar. Style of play might be a little different next year, but that has more to do with the personnel than philosophic differences with coach Waldo. I think you’d be a fool to change too much. There’s a winning culture established, a competitive environment established and our kids get a lot of value from the program, so we hope to maintain those things. You’ll hope to add your own personality here and there and the leadership may be slightly different, but I’d say the pillars of the program will be very consistent.

What are a couple of things you learned from coach Waldo that are really going to help you as head coach?

The first thing you understand is how important practice is. What you’ve done in practice is going to determine how you play in the game. I learned how much time and energy goes into planning practice and how vital every detail is in practice. The second thing is getting guys to understand and feel appreciated in the role they have on the team. Every year we have a guy or two who can’t shoot at all. You’ll watch us play and they won’t shoot at all. R.J. Wilson this year only got some putbacks, but if you asked anyone on our team they knew how valuable he was, how great of a screener he was and how good of a defender he was. That really makes our team successful when those guys are willing to do it and feel just as appreciated as a Mark Smith or Jack Marinko. (Waldo) built an environment where he made that kid feel valued and motivated them every day to do their job … there are 100 things I’ve taken from him, but those are the two main things.

