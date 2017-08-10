For the first time in five years, the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame will return Nov. 10.

This year’s ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at the Granite City High School Performing Arts Center. It will be the 16th ceremony in the 30-year history of the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame. The last one was in 2012.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said GCHS Principal Daren DePew, the hall of fame chairman. “I’m glad that we’re able to have a group of people that are willing to work hard to make it happen.”

Granite City will have a very strong class this year that includes Granite City athletics director John Moad, Granite City boys golf coach Jeff Ridenour, Tank’s Training Facility owner Chris Janek and two boys soccer state championship teams.

“There are some talented individuals on that list,” DePew said.

There are 10 individuals, three teams, two special recognition inductees, and one veterans committee inductee in this year’s class.

Moad, Ridenour, Janek, Denise McMillian-Hale, Jennifer Willis-Carter, Shawn Petroski, John Van Buskirk Jr., Frank Holmes, Pat Curry, and Howie Bryant are the individuals.

Moad, who graduated from GCHS in 1988, was an honorable mention all-Southwestern Conference selection in baseball in his senior year after hitting .286 and winning seven games on the mound. Moad was inducted into the SIUE Sports Hall of Fame in ‘15.

Janek, a 1996 GCHS graduate, has been inducted for football, wrestling, and powerlifting. He was a two-time state place winner in wrestling. He played football for GCHS, University of Wisconsin, and in the Arena Football League.

Ridenour, who graduated from GCHS in 1994, has been inducted for football and baseball. He helped the Warriors baseball team win a regional title in his senior year.

Van Buskirk, a 1990 graduate, helped the Warriors boys soccer team win state titles in 1987 and 1989. He also played college ball at Indiana University for four years and overseas in Germany for 12.

Petroski, a 1995 graduate, helped the GCHS boys soccer team place second at state and scored a school-record 43 goals in his senior year.

Curry, also a 1995 graduate, has been inducted in football, basketball, track, and swimming. He was a first-team all-Southwestern Conference defensive end during his senior year.

McMillian-Hale, a 1996 graduate, has been inducted in basketball and soccer. She had eight varsity letters — four in basketball, three in volleyball, and one in soccer. She averaged 23 points per game in basketball during her senior year.

Willis-Carter, also a 1996 graduate, played basketball, volleyball, and softball at GCHS. In her senior year, she teamed up with McMillian-Hale to help the volleyball team win a regional championship.

Holmes and Bryant have been inducted for cross country and track.

Holmes, a 1976 graduate, came up one place short of qualifying for state in cross country, but advanced to state in the 880-yard run in track.

Bryant, a 1973 graduate, competed in state in both cross country and track.

The 1986 football and the 1980 and 1987 boys soccer teams have earned spots in the hall of fame.

The 1986 football team won the Southwestern Conference championship and snapped the East St. Louis Flyers’ 44-game winning streak by winning 17-14. Twin brothers Jamie and Tim Hogan, who were inducted as individuals in 2012, were members of that squad.

The 1980 boys soccer team finished 26-2-1 and won its fifth straight state championship and its sixth overall. The 1987 boys soccer team finished 20-3-2 and won its eighth state title.

Gus Lignoul, a 1969 graduate, and Tom Shipley, a 1976 graduate, will earn special recognition awards. Lignoul was a longtime official and coach and Shipley, who passed away in 2015, worked for the Granite City Park District for years and was a big contributor to youth sports in the community.

Richard Branding was selected by the veterans committee after helping the GCHS baseball team win the 1948 state title. Branding, who still lives in Granite City, worked as an owner and operator at Branding Service Station until he retired in 2000.

DePew said the process of selecting the inductees took about three months.

“We take nominations then we send out resumés,” the chairman said. “Once the resumés are returned, then we give everybody an opportunity to look at the resumés and go over some information about each individual, then we have the selections.”

Moad, Chris Mitchell, Chris McCullough, Raffi Karibian, Tom Schooley, Jim Greenwald, Jerry McKechan, Cindy Gavilsky, Jackie Harris, Rich Schardan, and Keith Burton are among the members of the committee.

The Granite City Hall of Fame had its first class in 1987. Al Barnes, Frank Kraus and Bill Schooley were the founding members.

“Those three guys wanted this to happen and they worked very hard to make it happen and we want to continue that legacy,” said DePew, who was inducted in 2011.

