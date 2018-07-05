TEAM SPOTLIGHT: A pair of titles

× Expand Submitted photo The Illinois Esprit 18 and under softball team won a pair of tournaments in June. Pictured (top row, left to right) Ally Clay, Alli Liske, Peyton Tisdale, Bethany Muenstermann, Cassidy Abbott, Brooke Friesner (bottom row) Haley Johnson, Rebekah Null, Addison Bryant, Liv Wesselmann, Jada Johnson.

The Illinois Esprit 18-and-under softball team celebrated a pair of championships in June.

The squad placed first in the ASA/USA Northern National Qualifier (Waterloo/Red Bud June Jamboree) on June 15-17 with a record of 4-0-1 on the weekend. It defeated the St. Louis Stix (twice), Spinners and Black Widows and ended in a tie with the Alton Flames.

The team also took first place at the USSSA Missouri East State Championships on June 22-24.

Area players on the team include Rebekah Null of East Alton-Wood River and Haley Johnnson and Jada Johnson of Marquette Catholic. The other players are Ally Clay, Alli Liske, Peyton Tisdale, Bethany Muenstermann, Cassidy Abbott, Brooke Friesner, Addison Bryant and Liv Wesselmann. The coaches are Dave Clay, Darrell Gaudio and Erik Friesner. Gaudio is the assistant coach at Marquette.