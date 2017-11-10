TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Championship contenders

The Bluff City Elite 14U team wrapped up its fall season by finishing second in the St. Louis Play Sports USSSA Fall State Tournament at Peruque Valley Park in Wentzville, Mo., this past weekend. The team fought through four elimination games to make it to the championship game, coming up short in the loss to the St. Louis Heat 04 team. Team members include (front row, from left) Lexie Hays, Audrey Evola, Chloe Segarra, Blythe Roloff, Leah Link (back row, from left) coach Eric Foersterling, Lauren Lenihan, Tracy Scroggins, Kylie Angel, Olivia Goodman, Brianna Roloff, Carli Foersterling, and coach Amanda Evola. Not pictured are Katie Peterson and Madelyn Brueckner.

