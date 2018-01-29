TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Cleaning up indoors

The Bluff City Elite-Evola 14U fast-pitch softball team took second place in the USA Winter Indoor Bash from Jan. 26-28 at the Rivers Edge Sports Complex in Florissant, Mo. Bluff City Elite fell to the Illinois Esprit Owens team by a score of 2-1 in the weekend’s final contest. On the way to the championship game, pitcher Lauren Lenihan threw no-hitters against the Lady Legends of Knob Knoster, Mo., and the Legacy 03 of Blue Springs, Mo. Team members include (front row, from left) Carli Foersterling, Audrey Evola, Lauren Lenihan, (back row) coach Eric Foersterling, Leah Link, Lexie Hays, Chloe Segarra, Tracy Scroggins, Kylie Angel, Brianna Roloff, Blythe Roloff, and coach Amanda Evola. Not pictured are Katie Peterson, Madelyn Brueckner, and Olivia Goodman.

