The Bluff City Elite 12u softball team took second place in the NSA Snowball Classic Jan. 13-15 at Avanti’s Dome in Pekin, Ill. Team members include (front row, from left) Chloe Segarra, Audrey Evola, Madelyn Bruecker, Lauren Lenihan and Carli Foersterling; (back row, from left) coach Amanda Evola, Jillian Nelson, Katie Peterson, Lexy Riechmann, Kennedy Legendre, Tracy Scroggins, Blythe Roloff and coach Eric Foersterling. Olivia Goodman is not pictured.