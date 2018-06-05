TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Elite company

The Bluff City Elite 14U Evola team went undefeated to win the Cary Flanagan Memorial Fastpitch tournament June 1-3 in Perryville, Mo. BC Elite battled the Blue Dawgs 04 team of Kelso, Mo., in the championship game, winning in the final inning when Tracy Scroggins singled to drive in the winning run for the walkoff victory. Leah Link started on the mound for Bluff City, with Lauren Lenihan pitching in relief. The tournament victory earns Bluff City Elite a direct berth into the Fastpitch America Softball Association World Series in July in Branson, Mo. The team is coached by Amanda Evola and Eric Foersterling. The team includes (front row, from left) Katie Peterson, Madelyn Brueckner, Karrigan Hart, Audrey Evola, Carli Foersterling, (back row, from left) coach Eric Foersterling, Lauren Lenihan, Tracy Scroggins, Kylie Angel, Leah Link, Chloe Segarra, Olivia Goodman, and coach Amanda Evola.

