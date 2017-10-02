TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Fast-pitch champs

The Bluff City Elite-Evola 14U fast-pitch softball team went 4-0 to win the September Slugfest Tournament in Affton, Mo., this past weekend. Bluff City defeated the Missouri Gators 11-1 in the championship game. Bluff City team members include (front row, from left) Lauren Lenihan, Madelyn Brueckner, Audrey Evola, Chloe Segarra; (back row, from left) Leah Link, Katie Peterson, Tracy Scroggins, Kylie Angel, Lexie Hays, Carli Foersterling, and Olivia Goodman. Blythe Roloff is not pictured. The team is coached by Amanda Evola, Eric Foersterling, and Lori Huggins.

