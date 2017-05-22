TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Fast-pitch furiousity

The Gators Reloaded 12U fast-pitch softball team went 6-0 to win the All American Girl Tournament at Musgrave Park in Olney, Ill., this past weekend. Gators Reloaded defeated the Fisher Force 8-4 in the championship game. Pitcher Lauren Lenihan struck out 5 batters, giving up 4 runs and 5 hits while walking one. Team members include (front row, from left) JoJo Adams, Lauren Lenihan, Lexi Ryan, Audrey Evola, Carli Foersterling (back row) coach Daryl Riechmann, Lexy Riechmann, Olivia Goodman, Kennedy Fox, coach Eric Foersterling, Kennedy Legndre, Katie Peterson, Morgan Hance and coach Amanda Evola. Sophie Parkerson is not pictured.

