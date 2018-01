Roxana defeated Maryville Christian for first place at the Our Lady Queen of Peace Knights Classic on Jan. 17. Bethalto took third place in the fourth-grade league contest. Members of the Knights team include (top row, from left) Addison Luna, Kadence Allsman, Hayley Schlemer, April Waters, Hailey Eades, (bottom row) Daisey Daughtery, Kiley Slayden and Brooklyn Sims.