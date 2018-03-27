TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Masters of fastpitch

The Bluff City Elite-Evola 14-under fastpitch softball team won the Fastpitch America Softball Association’s March Mayhem tournament March 26 in Sullivan, Mo. The team went undefeated through five games, winning the championship game 9-5 over St. Louis Academy. Pitcher Lauren Lenihan was on the mound for the win, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out seven. Team members include (front row, from left) Chloe Segarra, Carli Foersterling, Audrey Evola, Karrigan Hart, Hayley Porter (back row) Blythe Roloff, Lauren Lenihan, Kylie Angel, Tracy Scroggins, and Olivia Goodman. The team is coached by Amanda Evola and Eric Foersterling.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter