TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Play the Turf title

The Bluff City Elite 12U softball team went 6-0 to win the April Play the Turf ASA Tournament at Lenz Field in Jacksonville, Ill., this past weekend. BC Elite defeated the Tri-County Thunder 5-1 in the championship game. Pitcher Lauren Lenihan struck out 9 batters, giving up one run and a single hit while walking none. Team members include (front row, from left) Chloe Segarra, Carli Foersterling, Madelyn Brueckner, Audrey Evola, Lauren Lenihan, (back row, from left) coach Lori Huggins, Lexy Riechmann, Kennedy Legendre, Olivia Goodman, Katie Peterson, coach Eric Foersterling, Blythe Roloff, Tracy Scroggins and coach Amanda Evola. Not pictured is Jillian Nelson.

