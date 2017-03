The Lewis and Clark Junior High School seventh-grade volleyball team from Wood River recently completed its season with an outstanding 18-1 record. Its only loss was in the regional championship game vs. Staunton, which it lost in three sets. Wood River went 10-0 in the Madison County Conference. The girls set records for most wins, consecutive wins and best record for a season.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter