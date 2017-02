The Roxana fifth-grade boys defeated Calhoun for first place in the East Alton Rotary Tournament on Feb. 11. Team members include Evan Wells, Chris Walleck, Carson Ryan, Owen Weinicke, Aiden Briggs, Cade Smay, Andrew Klaas and Kyle Campbell. Coaches are Mark Briggs, Nathan Smay and Chris Campbell.

