TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Softball champs

The Bluff City Elite 12U fastpitch softball team went 6-0 to win the USA Capital City Bat Blazer Tournament at the Land of Lincoln Junior Olympic fields in Springfield this past weekend. Bluff City defeated the Oly Fire 12-0 in the championship game. Pitchers Lauren Lenihan and Kennedy Legendre combined to throw a no-hitter against the Fire. Bluff City team members include (front row, from left) Carli Foersterling, Audrey Evola, Blythe Roloff, Maddie Brueckner, Lauren Lenihan, Chloe Segarra, (back row) coach Lori Huggins, Tracy Scroggins, coach Eric Foersterling, Lexy Riechmann, Olivia Goodman, Katie Peterson, and coach Amanda Evola.

