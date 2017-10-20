TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Softball emissaries

Four area softball players were selected to represent their schools in the 2017 Junior High All State Softball Showcase Oct. 7-8 at Lenz Field in Jacksonville. The players competed on the South team and went 4-1 over the weekend. South took third place in the eight-team contest with an extra-innings win over the Midwest team. Players include (from left) Hannah Nixon (Southwestern), Audrey Evola (Alton), Whitney Keith (Southwestern), and Emma Kiger (Alton).

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter