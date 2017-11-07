TEAM SPOTLIGHT: St. Boniface champions

The St. Mary’s eighth-grade girls basketball team took first place and were undefeated in the St. Boniface Tournament last weekend in Edwardsville. Hayley Porter and Carli Foersterling were named to the All Tournament Team and Hayley Porter won the most valuable player award. The team includes (back row, from left) coach Eric Foersterling, Jillian Nelson, coach Bill Porter, Allene Brass, coach Brad Nelson (front row) Ellanour Brass, Carli Foersterling, Hayley Porter, and Karsen Reiter.

