TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Successful season

Bluff City Elite 14U Evola placed fourth in the Fastpitch America Softball Association World Series in Branson, Mo., the week of July 16. Thirty-one teams competed in the 14U age division over five days in a double elimination tournament. In bracket play, Bluff City Elite defeated the Force 3-2 (Texas), Team Missouri Elite 7-2 (Missouri), Mineral Area Mayhem 19-8 (Missouri), and the Shock 12-8 (Louisiana) before falling to the Oklahoma Athletics 3-1 and the Louisville Sluggers 13-1. Bluff City Elite wrapped up the season with a 75-30-4 record, including 9 first-place tournament finishes. The team, based in Alton, is coached by Amanda Evola and Eric Foersterling. Team members include (front row, from left) Chloe Segarra, Lauren Lenihan, Audrey Evola, Madelyn Brueckner, (back row, from left) coach Amanda Evola, Kylie Angel, Ella Sievers, Jillian Nelson, Leah Link, Tracy Scroggins, Carli Foersterling, and coach Eric Foersterling. Olivia Goodman is not pictured.

