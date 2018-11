Team Tigers, Silver Division champions of St. Louis USTA Junior Team Tennis, is made up of five players from Edwardsville and one from Godfrey. The team went through the fall season undefeated and went on to earn the championship title. Team members include (from left) Nadeem Rana, Harrison Feco, Jase Ackerman, Colton Hulme, and Jesse Hattrip, all of Edwardsville; and Bradley Bower of Godfrey.

