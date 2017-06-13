TEAM SPOTLIGHT: The elite of fast-pitch

The Bluff City Elite 12U fast-pitch softball team took second place in the Fastpitch America Softball Association Midwest Regional Championship from June 9-11 in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Bluff City played five games on Sunday to advance to the championship game against the Arkansas Adrenaline but fell short of the victory in the final game. Their overall record for the tourney was 5 wins, 2 losses, and 1 tie. Team members are (front row, from left) Madelyn Brueckner, Audrey Evola, Lauren Lenihan, Kennedy Legendre, Carli Foersterling, Chole Segarra, (second row) Olivia Goodman, Jillian Nelson, Katie Peterson, Tracy Scroggins, Lexy Riechmann, Blythe Roloff, (back row) coaches Amanda Evola, Eric Foersterling, and Lori Huggins.

