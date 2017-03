The St. Ambrose eighth-grade volleyball team finished first in the Father McGivney Junior Griffin 8th-Grade Volleyball Tournament on Feb. 25 at Father McGivney High School. Team members include (front row, from left) Bailey Tweedy, Kristine Lauritzen, Rachel Heinz, Olivia Yoswig, (back row) coach Alison Richars, Peyton Watsek, Claire Spain, Morgan Rowland, Reece Buss and coach Sue Heinz.

