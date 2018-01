The St. Mary’s eighth-grade girls basketball team recently competed in the Southern Springfield Catholic Athletic League Conference Tournament and went undefeated in the tournament. Team members include (front row, from left) Karsen Reiter, Hayley Williams, Hayley Porter, Carli Foersterling, (back row) Allen Brass, Jillian Nelson, Karly Reiter, and Ellanour Brass.

