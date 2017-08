The Redbirds 14U baseball team won the championship game in the Clash of the Titans tournament Aug. 12-13 at Weithaupt Park in Florissant, Mo. They posted a 4-0 record during the tournament. Players include (back row, from left) coach Joe Baze, coach Jerry Eschbach, Zach Baze, Owen Macias, Jackson Brooks, Carter King, Ian Barnard, Preston Schepers (bottom row, from left) Eric Eschbach, John Lewis, Brylan Reed, and Owen Dunham.

