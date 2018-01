The St. Mary’s eighth-grade boys basketball team recently played in the Southern Springfield Catholic Athletic League Conference Tournament, winning the tournament and going undefeated. Team members are (front row, from left) Emerson Wylie, Colten Roswell, Nolan Graves, Addison Thomeczek, (back row) Braden Coles, Preston Stork, Daulton Johnson, Greg Walch, and Ethan Eddy.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter