TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Undefeated weekend

The Bluff City Elite 14U Evola fastpitch team capped an undefeated weekend with a championship win at the Opening Day Tournament April 7-8 in Florissant, Mo. With snow falling, BC Elite defeated the Semo Smashers 04 by a score of 7-0. Pitcher Lauren Lenihan delivered a shutout, striking out five while walking two. The team has a 14-game winning streak for the spring season. Team members are (front row, from left) Chloe Segarra, Katie Peterson, Audrey Evola, Madelyn Brueckner, Carli Foersterling, (back row) coach Eric Foersterling, Lauren Lenihan, Kylie Angel, Reese Plont, Tracy Scroggins, Olivia Goodman, and Coach Amanda Evola.

