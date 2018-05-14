TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Winning one for mom

The Bluff City Elite 14u fastpitch team went undefeated over the weekend to win the Mother's Day Play the Turf Tournament at Lenz Field in Jacksonville. BC Elite posted a 6-0 record, defeating the Cobras Fastpitch 04 team 6-4 in the Championship game on May 13. On the way to the championship, Bluff City Elite pitchers threw two shutout games. Kylie Angel posted a 7-0 victory over the Capital City Chaos, giving up 4 hits while striking out 8 and walking none. Pitcher Lauren Lenihan shut out the Midwest Adrenaline, surrendering just 2 hits while striking out 8 and walking one on the way to a 8-0 victory. The team is coached by Amanda Evola and Eric Foersterling. Team members are (back row, from left) Lauren Lenihan, Tracy Scroggins, Olivia Goodman, Kylie Angel, Blythe Roloff, (front row, from left) Chloe Segarra, Audrey Evola, Madelyn Brueckner, Carli Foersterling, and Emma Strubinger.

