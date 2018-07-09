TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Jamboree champs

× Expand Submitted Photo Pictured are members of the 14U Esprit Flanigan Team. Pictured left to right (Top Row) Bree Wellen, Alyssa Luck, Rileigh Hayes, Elly Pohlman and Darcie Flanigan. (Bottom Row) Whitney Weller, Nicole Morris, Emma Plasmeier, Jaelynn Kruse, Emma Strubinger and Taylor Murray.

The Esprit 14U Flanigan Team won the championship in their division at the ASA/USA Northern National Qualifier Waterloo/Redbud June Jamboree on June 15-17.

The squad compiled a record of 6-0 on the weekend, defeating Collinsville Extreme Futures, Centralia SuperSonics, SI Falcons, Esprit Metro, Midwest Menace and then winning the championship game 8-3 over the Big Muddy Lunachicks.

The team is now 13-2 on the season. They will travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C. at the end of July for the WFC World Series.

Micky Flanigan is head coach, while Jonathan Hayes is the assistant coach.